Iran serves as example of West undermining NPT regime — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, September 10. /TASS/. Western countries proved to be incompetent in the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and thereby undermined the nuclear nonproliferation regime, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"When considering statements made by Great Britain, Germany, France and the United States it becomes quite obvious that Tehran previously implemented in full everything they are demanding right now from Iran. Then what did they miss back then? The answer is simple - they missed contractual capacity," Ulyanov stated speaking at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

The West is now demanding that Iran "renounce its legitimate right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," he continued.

"The fact that ten years after the JCPOA came into force and the set targets stipulated by it were not implemented in full is the result that first the United States and then the European trio deliberately sabotaged the implementation of the agreement," the Russian diplomat noted.

According to him, they "preferred the futile path of maximum pressure on Tehran to the principles of gradually building trust."

The military aggression of the United States and Israel and the attempts of the European trio to launch the snapback mechanism (restoration of sanctions against Iran) were the result of a similar position of Western countries.

"All of this has nothing to do with the objectives of nuclear non-proliferation. What Western countries are openly doing in front of everyone with Iran is nothing more than undermining the fundamental principles of international law and the nuclear non-proliferation regime," Ulyanov concluded.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France) and Germany in 2015. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and re-imposed the sanctions on Iran that had been lifted in accordance with the JCPOA.

In response, the Iranian parliament passed the Strategic Action Law to End Sanctions and Protect Iran’s National Interests in 2020, which reduced several commitments under the nuclear deal. This included halting International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections outside the scope of the NPT safeguards agreement between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic, effectively suspending rigorous monitoring measures.