MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The eastern regions of Finland have been hit with a wave of unemployment due to severed ties with Russia, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in the column "The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude" published on the TASS website.

"The Finns are paying in full for their anti-Russian bravado," he said. "Due to the severing of ties with Russia, the entire eastern part of the country is suffering from severe unemployment."

In 2024, the Finnish economy remained in recession, having shrunk by 0.3% compared to 2023, the politician said. "The uncertainty of the economic outlook led to a slump in investment in 2024 by almost 7%. It serves them right," he concluded.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/2014115.