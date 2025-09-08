MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Finland deliberately undermines regional security by withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, said Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in a column he wrote for TASS titled "The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude."

"Helsinki is withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention on the ban of anti-personnel mines, thereby discarding its obligations to follow the principles of humanitarian disarmament and deliberately undermining regional security," he said.

In this regard, Medvedev recalled the off-scale number of maneuvers, including the largest NATO artillery exercises Lightning Strike 24 at the Rovajarvi training ground in November 2024, as well as land-based Northern Strike 125 and Northern Star 25 in Lapland, air-Atlantic Trident 25 and special forces exercises Southern Griffin 25 in May, June and August-September of the current year.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/2014115.