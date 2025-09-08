Putin’s speech at BRICS summit not to be open to press — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The press will not be given access to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the virtual BRICS summit, as the meeting is being held behind closed doors, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes," he said when asked if Putin’s speech would be kept out of the press. "The summit is being held behind closed doors."

Today’s extraordinary summit was initiated by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to address threats to the multipolar world order and elaborate the association’s consolidated response to the United States’ tariffs and sanctions.