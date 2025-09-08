Russia rejects accusations of wiretapping phones in Argentina’s presidential palace

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia vehemently rejects Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich's statement that Moscow was allegedly involved in wiretapping phones in the presidential palace, the Foreign Ministry said.

"On September 8, Argentine ambassador to Moscow [Enrique Ignacio] Ferrer Vieyra was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He was told that Moscow had drawn attention to the public statements by the Minister of Security of the Argentine Republic, Bullrich, about the alleged involvement of the Russian Federation in wiretapping telephone conversations in the presidential palace to destabilize the political situation in Argentina," the ministry said on its website said.

"It has been brought to the attention of the ambassador of Argentina that the Russian side strongly rejects these allegations by a member of the Argentine government; it is stated that they do not contain any evidence and, therefore, are baseless and unfounded."

The Russian ministry also drew attention to an agreement between Russia and Argentina on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, which provides for a procedure for appropriate interaction between the relevant structures of the two states.

"The above-mentioned statements by the Argentinian official do not contribute to the maintenance of constructive friendly relations existing between our countries. Moscow regrets that Buenos Aires is not ready to move along the path of their progressive development," the Foreign Ministry added.

"It was emphasized that the Russian Foreign Ministry expects to receive comprehensive official explanations from the Argentine side as soon as possible regarding Minister Bullrich's unacceptable statements."