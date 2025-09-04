Putin praises decision on visa-free travel with China as ‘very significant’

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the decision to abolish Chinese visas for Russians a very significant one.

"There is only one thing that I did not have time to react to [during my visit to China], and I would like to ask you to do so. <...> I am referring to the announcement of a unilateral decision on a visa-free regime for Russian citizens visiting China. It is, in fact, a very significant decision," Putin emphasized at a meeting with Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

"This is, in general, a very kind gesture on the part of the leadership of the People's Republic of China," the Russian leader added, noting that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had many other issues to discuss in China and did not get around to this topic during their personal conversation.