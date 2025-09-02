Russia, China sign 22 cooperation agreements during Putin’s visit to China

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Delegations from Russia and China have signed 22 cooperation documents as part of the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Kremlin has provided a full list of these documents. Among them is the approved Strategy for the Development of Cooperation between TASS and Xinhua for 2026-2030. Memorandums and agreements have also been signed between several other Russian and Chinese media outlets.

Gazprom has concluded an agreement on strategic cooperation with the China National Petroleum Corporation. Sberbank has agreed to cooperate in the field of technological innovation with Tsinghua University.

Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority have adopted a memorandum on the development of strategic cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration intend to collaborate on integrating the Lunar Dust Monitor, a Russian scientific tool, into the Chinese spacecraft for the Chang’e-7 mission.

Lomonosov Moscow State University and Peking University have concluded an agreement to establish a Sino-Russian Institute for Fundamental Research. The Bauman Moscow State Technical University and Tsinghua University have signed a cooperation agreement. The Higher School of Economics and Peking University have concluded a student exchange agreement.

Other documents were also signed, covering healthcare, agriculture, territorial development, and phytosanitary oversight.