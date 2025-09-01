Russia has nothing to do with GPS failure on von der Leyen's plane — Kremlin

LONDON, September 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Russia’s involvement in the failure of GPS navigation systems on the plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Your information is incorrect," Peskov told The Financial Times in a commentary on the incident.

Earlier, the newspaper reported that the aircraft’s navigation system malfunctioned during its landing in Bulgaria, forcing the pilots to rely on paper maps to land at Plovdiv Airport. European Commission Spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said at a briefing in Brussels that Bulgarian authorities described the incident as gross interference by Russia. When asked whether Bulgaria had presented any evidence, Podesta replied in the negative.