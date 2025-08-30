Russia-China Years of Education to be held in 2026-2027 — Putin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia and China have great prospects for cooperation in education and science,2026-2027 will be designated as the Russia-China Years of Education, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a written interview with Xinhua ahead of his visit to China.

"Education and science remain especially promising areas for cooperation. Academic mobility and inter-university contacts continue to grow. Today, more than 51,000 Chinese students are studying in Russia, while 21,000 Russian students are studying in China. In May, President Xi and I agreed that 2026-2027 will be designated as the Russia-China Years of Education. Cooperation in science, technology, and innovation is also expanding, including in fundamental research and megascience projects. For example, Moscow State University and Peking University plan to open a joint institute for fundamental research. We fully support the establishment of modern laboratories and advanced centres in priority high-tech fields to strengthen the technological sovereignty of Russia and China," Putin said.