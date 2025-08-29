Expansion of NATO presence in Bulgaria to fuel tensions in Europe — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The expansion of NATO’s presence in Bulgaria will escalate military and political tensions in Europe and undermine trust in the Black Sea Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Such actions by NATO lead to a further escalation of the military and political situation in Europe, and it certainly won’t contribute to confidence-building in the Black Sea region," the diplomat warned.

Zakharova pointed out that on August 13, the Bulgarian cabinet had approved a draft intergovernmental agreement on defense cooperation with Italy. According to the Russian diplomat, the document provides for the joint construction and use of military facilities near the Bulgarian village of Kabile, where an Italian-led NATO multinational combat and tactical group is expected to be deployed. The plan also includes the comprehensive development of infrastructure, including the construction of new barracks and roads.

"This means the practical implementation of the bloc’s plans to increase the number of troops stationed in Bulgaria - which currently stands between slightly over 1,000 and 1,200 - to 5,000, about the size of a brigade. This once again confirms that NATO continues to pursue an aggressive policy aimed at militarizing the European continent for no reason at all," Zakharova stressed.

She also noted that a while ago, work had begun to increase NATO’s troop presence in the Baltic nations (Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia) and deploy troops to Finland. "Now they have gotten around to Bulgaria," Zakharova said.