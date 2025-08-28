Putin is successful leader, 'filming movie about him is natural' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the most successful world leaders, therefore the filming of a movie about him is quite natural and should be treated with understanding, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

At a news briefing, Peskov was asked to comment on the Kremlin’s view of the upcoming film "The Wizard of the Kremlin," produced jointly by France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

"It should be treated normally, with understanding. Putin is one of the most experienced and successful leaders in the world," he said.

"He is a world leader whose influence on world affairs cannot be overestimated," the Kremlin spokesman continued. "This is why, the interest in him in various countries around the globe is quite natural."

"The Wizard of the Kremlin" movie will be premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, which opened on Wednesday, August 27, on the Island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood-based Variety Magazine unveiled the first official still shot from "The Wizard of the Kremlin," showing famous British actor Jude Law depicting Russian President Putin.

The movie is based on a 2022 novel by Italian-Swiss writer Giuliano da Empoli.

Variety reported last year that renowned actors Jude Law, Paul Dano, Zach Galifianakis and Tom Sturridge teamed up with French film director Olivier Assayas on the political thriller "The Wizard of the Kremlin."