Russia hopes names of perpetrators behind Nord Stream sabotage will be revealed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia expresses hope that the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines will soon be completed, and that the identities of both the organizers and the executors will be disclosed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"It is certainly encouraging that this investigation [into the Nord Stream explosion] is underway, and we hope it will ultimately be brought to completion, with not only the perpetrators but also the organizers of these terrorist acts being named," the Kremlin representative said.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was recorded on the three lines of the Nord Stream pipeline as well as on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had never been commissioned. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow has no doubt that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out with the support of the United States. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has initiated proceedings in connection with an act of international terrorism.