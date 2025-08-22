Any attack on Russian commercial ships to receive harsh response, envoy to Canada says

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. Any attempt by Western countries to target Russian merchant ships will be met with an "immediate and extremely harsh response," Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said in an interview with TASS, commenting on a recent joint statement by the Canadian and Finnish Foreign Ministries.

"It is difficult to understand what Ottawa means when it refers to 'shadow tankers.' The term is vague at best. One could, of course, interpret this as yet another clumsy attempt by Canada to keep alive its own and the West’s aspirations to interfere with Russian energy exports," the diplomat said.

"It is clear that neither Canada nor its allies possess any real practical capabilities. Nevertheless, I am confident they fully understand that any attempt to attack our merchant ships will be met with an immediate and very tough response," Stepanov emphasized.