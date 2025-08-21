Number of foreigners wishing to move to Russia is growing — MFA

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Foreigners continue to express an interest in relocating to Russia, and corresponding visa requests arrive regularly, including from several European countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. The ministry is participating in interdepartmental work to implement Presidential Decree No. 702, "On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons who Share Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values."

"Our embassies and consulates regularly accept applications from foreign citizens who have decided to connect their lives with Russia, and they issue visas accordingly," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel. "There are quite a few of them – over the past year alone, citizens of Germany, France, the United States, Italy, Australia, Canada and other countries on the Russian government's list No. 2560-r have received documents."

Zakharova noted that a memo for foreigners moving to Russia is available on the Foreign Ministry’s website and social networks, as well as on the digital resources of Russia’s foreign offices. "At home, these people face the aggressive imposition of neoliberal pseudo-values, while in Russia they find respect for family traditions and human dignity," she emphasized.