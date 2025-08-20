Putin notes Ankara’s assistance in Russia-Ukraine talks in call with Turkish president

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted Ankara’s efforts to facilitate negotiations between Moscow and Kiev during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The leaders discussed the latest developments around Ukraine. Russia expressed appreciation for Turkey’s role in the Istanbul talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives," the statement said.

On July 23, the Turkish city of Istanbul hosted the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks on resolving the conflict. Prior to an expanded meeting, the heads of the two countries’ delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, held a bilateral meeting. The expanded talks lasted about 40 minutes, with the parties discussing the positions they had set out in draft memorandums.

At the meeting, the parties agreed to exchange civilians along with service members. Russia invited Ukraine to set up three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow offered to transfer the bodies of another 3,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev and resume short humanitarian pauses on the frontline in order to collect the wounded and the dead.

A decision on the fourth round of talks will be made after the new agreements are implemented, Medinsky said.