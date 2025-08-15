Joint work of Russia, US on Alaska resources to develop nations’ economies — MP

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and the United States in the development of rare earth minerals in Alaska will develop the economies of the two countries, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, told TASS.

Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that the United States intends to offer Russia the development of rare earth minerals in Alaska. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov previously said that the key topic of communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States would be the settlement in Ukraine as well as economic cooperation.

"[With the cooperation of Russia and the United States on rare earth minerals], it would be possible to develop the economy of our regions, and, of course, of Alaska, as a whole, of Russia and America. Therefore, I think that the documents that have been put on the table of the president of Russia and the president of America are of a long-term nature," he said.

According to him, the main thing now is to develop a positive orientation in cooperation, which is being worked out between the countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will hold their summit on August 15 in Alaska.