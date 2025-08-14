Russia, US in direct talks on Ukrainian conflict; Kiev’s opinion to be considered later

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin his US counterpart Donald Trump are currently in bilateral discussions regarding the Ukrainian conflict and Kiev's opinion regarding this issue may be considered in the future, beyond the format of bilateral contacts, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We are currently speaking about the Russia-US talks," he told journalists adding that an issue of Ukraine’s opinion concerning this meeting should be "related to future stages [of Russia-US talks]."

"We are dealing today with Russia-US meeting in [Alaska’s] Anchorage," Peskov added.

Late last week, US President Trump announced his intention to meet personally with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15.

Announced plans for these talks were also confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov added.

Friday's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska comes on the heels of the Russian president’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on August 6.