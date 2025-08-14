Moscow ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan across all areas, Russian PM says

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all dimensions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Mishustin arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday for an official visit, with his plane landing at Issyk-Kul Airport.

"We sincerely value our brotherly relations and are ready to expand practical cooperation in all spheres of mutual activity," Mishustin said during talks with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He also thanked the Kyrgyz side for the warm welcome on the shores of Issyk-Kul and conveyed "the best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin."

Mishustin emphasized that the main priority of the Russian government is to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries — Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

"We expect the July 2 talks to yield fruitful results," he added.