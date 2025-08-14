Russian PM arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit.

The Rossiya special flight squadron carrying the Russian delegation landed at Issyk-Kul International Airport. The Russian prime minister's motorcade traveled to the Rukh Ordo cultural center in the resort city of Cholpon-Ata, where a welcoming ceremony will take place ahead of Mishustin’s meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Adylbek Kasymaliyev.

After that, the two heads of government are expected to hold talks at the house-museum of prominent writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled for the evening. The prime ministers of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will assess the organization’s activities in 2024, including efforts to form a single oil and gas market, and will also discuss the idea of creating single markets for drugs and medical goods.