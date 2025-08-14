Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting enter final phase — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Preparations for Friday’s meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States have entered their final phase, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"Preprations for the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US have entered their final phase," the diplomat pointed out. "Given that the meeting was announced only five days ago, overnight from Friday into Saturday, everything is being done in an intensive mode, and numerous technical issues are being resolved, including those related to visas," Ushakov added.

"Of course, the focus is on the political aspect of the summit," he noted.