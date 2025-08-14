Ukraine pulling troops to border areas to impede Russia’s advance — officer

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ukraine is deploying reserves on the border with Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions in a bid to force Russia pull forces to this area and this way impede its advance, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

"The enemy has pulled some resources again, <…> this way they are seeking to make us redeploy our forces from the section where they are advancing," he said.