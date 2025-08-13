All accommodations booked in Anchorage, locals take in journalists

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Locals are helping out in any way they can in the run-up to Friday’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, giving up their cars and hosting journalists in their homes, on the floor in sleeping bags and even in tents, Anna Vernaya, director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska, said.

Putin and Trump will meet in Anchorage on August 15.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"Our house is being used to accommodate journalists, we’ve got 14 of them here. We are looking for sleeping bags, we are putting them where we can," Vernaya told TASS.

According to her, 98% of accommodations in Anchorage are booked, and tourists are being turned away.

"Those travelers who bought tours to Alaska for August, have had to return their tickets - the state is not taking in tourists. Hotels have cancelled all reservations. On Thursday, August 14, there will be another special flight, another 50-60 journalists will arrive," she said, adding the Russian Cultural Center will only host Russian journalists.

"We’ve offered to set up a tent on the veranda of our house, we are all looking for places to put them. Some employees of our center are taking time off to transport people. We gave away our car because there’s a shortage of vehicles," Vernaya said.

In terms of food, though, the journalists will have to fend for themselves.

"Anchorage has good restaurants, shops, cafes and the like. We're not helping with that - we're just providing housing and transportation," she concluded.