Russia’s delegation to Alaska summit to be guided by national interests — MFA

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the upcoming summit with the United States will be guided by national interests, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev said at a briefing.

"There is probably no need to invent anything here. Russia’s administrative structure is enshrined in the country’s Constitution," he pointed out, when asked to comment on Moscow’s position on the possibility of discussing land swapping with Kiev during meetings in Alaska.

"That said, the Russian delegation’s goals in the Alaska talks will be based solely on national interests," the diplomat emphasized.

US President Donald Trump announced on August 8 that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov later confirmed plans for such talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for a long-term peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. Besides, in Ushakov’s words, Russia and the US have overlapping interests in the Arctic and "there are clear prospects for implementing large-scale and mutually beneficial projects." The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Russia, Ushakov added.