Russia considers Israeli attacks on journalists unacceptable — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia regards the Israeli attacks on journalists in the Gaza Strip as a blatant violation of press freedom, stated Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev. Responding to questions about the death of journalists from Al Jazeera resulting from IDF strikes, Fadeyev condemned these actions, describing them as yet another breach of international law systematically committed in the occupied Palestinian territories. He characterized such tactics - targeting those Israel perceives as enemies or opponents - as deserving of the strongest condemnation.

Fadeyev emphasized that the loss of media workers has become a tragic and ongoing reality. According to UN estimates, over 240 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.

"This is a deeply tragic and troubling development," he remarked.

He also reaffirmed Russia's consistent stance on resolving the Palestinian crisis, highlighting the necessity of adhering to the internationally recognized two-state solution as the only viable path forward.