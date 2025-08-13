Russia says Norway's policy of militarization of Svalbard archipelago unacceptable

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Norway's course towards militarization of the Svalbard archipelago is unacceptable, Alexey Fadeyev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"We see it as categorically unacceptable that the Norwegian authorities are moving towards militarizing Svalbard, in gross disregard of the treaty laid down in 1920. With its provocative actions, Oslo is whipping up an atmosphere of confrontation around the archipelago, which is fraught with increased tension in the high latitudes," he said.

The diplomat added that Moscow views Oslo's efforts to build up militarily around the archipelago as a violation of the treaty and as an attack on Russia's interests.

"New restrictions are being introduced on Russia's economic activity and scientific activity in Svalbard. Thus, a discriminatory anti-Russian sanctions regime was extended to Svalbard. This prevents Russian citizens and organizations from fully exercising the rights and opportunities guaranteed to them by the agreement to access work on the territory of the archipelago," he said.

According to Fadeyev, Russia expects the Norwegians to reconsider their politicized, unconstructive attitude and approaches and return to the scrupulous fulfillment of the commitments they assumed 100 years ago.

"The Russian presence in Svalbard, despite the difficulties and obstacles, will continue to develop and expand in full compliance with the 1920 treaty. Russia has big plans for increasing the scientific and research component, developing tourism, improving transport accessibility, landscaping, and modernizing the infrastructure of Russian villages. And the 1920 treaty provides all the necessary legal grounds for this," the diplomat concluded.