Putin congratulates Kim on 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese rule

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 80th anniversary of the liberation from the Japanese colonial rule, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"The Russian president congratulated the North Korean leader on the upcoming national holiday, the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from the Japanese colonial rule that will be marked on August 15," it said.

Kim, in turn, stressed that North Korea remembers the Red Army’s role in Korea’s liberation.

On August 15, 1945, Soviet forces liberated the northern part of the Korean Peninsula. Tokyo’s officially declared surrender put an end to the 35-year Japanese rule in Korea. This date is celebrated as a national holiday both in North and South Korea.