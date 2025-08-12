Six injured as some 100 Ukrainian drones launched on Russia’s Belgorod region in past day

BELGOROD, August 12. /TASS/. Six civilians were injured in the Belgorod Region in the past day as Ukraine’s armed forces launched 100 drones and 59 munitions against eight districts in the bordering Russian region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

"As many as 45 drones were launched against the urban locality of Urazovo, and the villages of Borki, Dolgoye, Kazinka, Kaznacheyevka, Kukuyevka, Sobolevka, and Shelayevo as well as in the homesteads of Leonovka and Ryabiki in the Valuiki municipality. Of that number, 20 drones were jammed or downed. A man was injured in the village of Sobolevka," the official wrote, adding that five motor vehicles, nine private homes, and four apartments in a residential building were damaged in that municipality.

Two civilians were injured in Shebekino and 12 private homes and two cars were damaged in the Shebekino municipality which was targeted with two munitions and 12 drones, Gladkov continued. As many as 39 munitions and 17 drones were launched on the Krasnaya Yaruga District, one of which targeted the home of a married couple, with two other private homes and five cars damaged outside Krasnaya Yaruga, he added.

The Belgorod District came under five drone attacks, and a man was hurt, and three private homes and two cars were damaged in an FPV drone attack on the village of Yasnye Zori. Twelve cars and three private homes were damaged as the enemy fired 18 munitions and launched 12 drones on the Graivoron municipality.

Eight drones were launched on five localities in the Volokonovka and Borisovka districts, leaving a private home and a car damaged. "The urban locality of Proletarsky in the Rakitnoye District came under a drone attack. An outbuilding on a private land plot was damaged," the governor concluded.