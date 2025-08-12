Nine Ukrainian drones shot down over Tatarstan, no one hurt

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Nine Ukrainian drones were shot down over Tatarstan on Tuesday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 9:20 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (6:20 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. GMT) on August 12, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed nine Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Republic of Tatarstan," it said.

According to the press service of Tatarstan’s head, no casualties were reported after the attack. "Today, Tatarstan came under a massive attack by enemy drones. <…> No one was killed or wounded," it said.