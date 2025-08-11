US President Trump eyes constructive talks with Putin in Alaska this week

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he expected a constructive meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska this week.

Addressing a news briefing at the White House, Trump said that he expected to hold constructive negotiations with Russian President Putin later this week.

Late last week, US President Trump announced an intention to meet personally with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15.

Announced plans for these talks were also confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov added.

A meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska this week comes in the wake of the Russian president’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin last Wednesday.

On August 6, Putin received US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin. After the meeting, Ushakov said that Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Donald Trump.

A White House official told reporters on Wednesday that the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, in the opinion of the Washington administration, went well, and Russia demonstrated interest in continuing cooperation with the United States.

Germany’s Bild later reported that Trump held a telephone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz informing him that "the conversation between Witkoff and Putin was more productive than expected."

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff was also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, where he was met at Vnukovo Airport by Dmitriev. About an hour later, the two took a walk through Zaryadye Park in central Moscow.