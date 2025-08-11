MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Lunacharskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units completed the liberation of the settlement of Lunacharskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,335 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,335 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 170 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 225 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 200 troops, a US-made armored personnel carrier and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 410 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 255 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 75 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, an air assault regiment, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sadki, Stepnoye, Andreyevka, Varachino, Pershe Travnya, Proletarskoye and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinelnikovo, Novaya Kazachya, Khatneye, Kreidyanka and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Cherneshchina, Kupyansk, Petrovskoye, Borovskoye and Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region and Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, a US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicle and a UK-made Snatch armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles and two NATO artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, a Plastun electronic surveillance station, four Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 radar systems and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier and four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malotaranovka, Fyodorovka, Svyatogorsk, Seversk, Minkovka, Vasyukovka, Chervonoye, Zvanovka and Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 200 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade, two National Guard brigades and a composite brigade of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Dobropolye, Rodinskoye, Udachnoye, Artyomovka, Krasnoarmeysk and Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 410 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zelyony Gai and Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Sosnovka, Velikomikhailovka, Tikhoye and Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Olgovskoye and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 255 personnel, five armored combat vehicles and 11 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 75 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Primorskoye, Magdalinovka, Orekhov and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye, Kazatskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 75 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, seven electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 140 areas over past day

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck assembly and storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 312 Ukrainian UAVs, seven HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 312 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 312 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 76,497 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,539 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,585 multiple rocket launchers, 28,387 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,500 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.