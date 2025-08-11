Russian servicemen integrate UAV with hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Servicemen of the 51st Army of Russia’s Southern Military District have begun using FPV drones as launching devices for hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in the Krasnoarmeysk frontline area in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The teams of attack UAVs from the 5th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Guards Army of the Southern Military District strike enemy strongholds and manpower in the Krasnoarmeysk direction by FPV drones used as mobile launching systems for hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers," the ministry said in a statement.

After making a shot, a drone records the results of the strike, drops the spent tube and returns to the base to prepare for a new sortie, it said.