Putin-Trump meeting may take place on August 11 — Fox News

NEW YORK/MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump may be held on August 11 potentially in Rome, Fox News reported citing sources.

But a source told TASS that Rome as a venue was out of the question.

"Not Europe," the source said. "Europe will not suit as a meeting place."

On August 7, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington had agreed on a meeting between the leaders in the coming days. The sides are shooting for next week for the sitdown, but the exact date of the summit will be determined based on the results of the preparations.

The summit plan came in the wake of an August 6 visit by Special US Envoy Steven Witkoff to Moscow, where he talked to the Russian leader for about three hours.