Putin shares with Uzbek leader his assessment of conversation with Witkoff

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed his recent dialogue with the US president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, according to the Kremlin press service.

The Kremlin statement noted, "Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his assessment of the conversation with the US president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, which took place at the Kremlin on August 6."

Expressing his appreciation for this important update, Mirziyoyev reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s support for diplomatic and political efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

On August 6, Putin received the special envoy of the American leader Donald Trump in the Kremlin. As the Russian presidential aide, Yury Ushakov, said it was agreed to hold a personal meeting of the leaders of the two countries in the coming days, and work on the summit has already begun.