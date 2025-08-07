Italy's charge d'affaires summoned to MFA to talk over country's anti-Russia media slant

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Italian charge d’affaires has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the ongoing anti-Russian campaign in the Italian media and Rome's "disproportionate reaction" to Moscow's position, the diplomats said in a statement.

"On August 5, Italian charge d’affaires in Russia Sferra Carini was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the ongoing anti-Russian campaign in the Italian media and Rome's disproportionate reaction to Moscow's rejection of odious statements made by high-ranking Italian officials against Russia," the statement said.

"It was pointed out to the Italian side that the consistent anti-Russian activities of Italy's mainstream media, including numerous falsifications and articles containing inaccurate information by correspondents in Moscow, as well as Russophobic outbursts with the full support of the Italian ruling circles, contribute only to the aggravation of the current crisis in Russian-Italian relations," the ministry emphasized.

The diplomat added that the recent cancellation of conductor Valery Gergiev's performance at the "A King's Summer" music festival in Caserta was made possible in this difficult atmosphere.

According to the ministry, portraying Russia as the enemy is counterproductive and "in no way meets the fundamental interests of Italians and does not reflect the long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual sympathy between the Russian and Italian peoples.".