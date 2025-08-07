Kiev loses over 1,335 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,335 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 210 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 240 troops, a tank and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 165 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 420 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 240 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 60 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Pavlovka, Yunakovka, Korchakovka and Iskriskovshchina in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Khatneye and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a counterbattery radar station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Tamarganovka, Vyssheye Solyonoye and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region, Yampol, Sredneye and Stavki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, a tank, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and 16 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Nikolayevka, Konstantinovka, Aleksandro-Shultino and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two pickup trucks and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Suvorovo, Rodinskoye, Chunishino, Rubezhnoye and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 420 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novogeorgiyevka, Sosnovka and Alekseyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 240 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and six artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 60 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Novodanilovka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles, five electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station and three ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike railway junction in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day

Russian troops struck a railway junction in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a railway junction in the Dnepropetrovsk Region used to deliver armament and military hardware of the Ukrainian army to the Donbass region, control posts and storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 133 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 240 Ukrainian UAVs, 8 Storm Shadow missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 240 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight Storm Shadow missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, a guided aerial bomb, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 240 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed an enemy uncrewed boat in the northeastern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 75,210 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,478 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 28,245 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,238 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.