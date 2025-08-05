MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,295 troops in all frontline sectors over past 24 hours – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,295 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 225 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 210 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 375 troops and two motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 205 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 60 troops and seven jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Mogritsa, Alekseyevka, Varachino, Yablonovka and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Gatishche, Melovoye and Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 225 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Glushkovka, Aleksandrovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Krymki, Yarovaya and Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine pickup trucks and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and seven electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Minkovka, Vasyukovka, Nelepovka, Maiskoye, Nikolayevka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Konstantinovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 210 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 375 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Artyomovka, Udachnoye, Yalta, Kutuzovka, Dimitrov and Petrovskogo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 375 personnel and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Iskra and Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Uspenovka, Novosyolovka, Zelyony Gai, Poltavka and Kulturnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Novogeorgiyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 205 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 60 Ukrainian troops and seven enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belogorye and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Lvovo, Antonovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"Over 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, five motor vehicles, seven electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 140 areas over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, the sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and the places for preparing uncrewed boats for use, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 146 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 146 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 146 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 74,726 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,448 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 28,180 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,150 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.