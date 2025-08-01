Body swaps big positive to come out of Istanbul talks — Putin

VALAAM /Karelia Region/, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow handed thousands of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev and received dozens of bodies of Russian troops in return as a result of the Istanbul talks, a big positive, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Guided by humanitarian considerations, as you know, we handed thousands of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers [over to Kiev]. In return, we received several dozen [bodies] of our guys who lost their lives for the country. Isn’t it a positive outcome? It certainly is," the head of state noted, when asked to assess the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul and their prospects.

Istanbul hosted the third round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks on July 23. The expanded meeting lasted about 40 minutes, with the parties discussing their draft memorandums on ways to resolve the crisis. Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange civilians along with service members. Russia invited Ukraine to set up three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow offered to transfer the bodies of another 3,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev and resume short humanitarian pauses on the frontline in order to collect the wounded and the dead.