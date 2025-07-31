FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian overnight UAV attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions in the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Passenger train traffic was halted at the Kotelnikovo-Kanalnaya railway section in the southern Volgograd Region due to the fall of UAV debris. In the central Penza Region, Ukrainian UAVs attacked an enterprise, causing a fire, with no damage or casualties reported. A forest area caught fire near the M-4 Don highway in the Chertkovsky district of the southern Rostov Region due to the fall of UAV debris.

TASS has put together key facts about the aftermath of the Ukrainian overnight UAV attack on Russian regions.

Scope of Ukrainian UAV attack

- Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions from 11:20 p.m. Moscow time (8:20 p.m. GMT) on July 30 to 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (1:00 a.m. GMT) on July 31, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- Air defenses shot down 11 Ukrainian UAVs over the Volgograd Region, 7 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, 5 UAVs over the southern Voronezh Region, 5 UAVs over the western Belgorod Region, 2 UAVs over the central Tambov Region and 2 UAVs over the Rostov Region.

Consequences

- Passenger train traffic at the Kotelnikovo-Kanalnaya railway section in the Volgograd Region was halted due to the fall of Ukrainian UAV debris, the Russian Railways (RZD) said on its Telegram channel.

- There are no casualties and emergency services are working at the scene.

- The Ukrainian UAV attack delayed the traffic of the passenger trains No. 532 Adler-Kirov, No. 531 Kirov-Adler and the suburban train No. 6212 Kotelnikovo-Volgograd-1.

- The maximum delay time is more than four hours, RZD said.

- in the Kotelnikovsky district of the Volgograd Region, the gas supply of about 65 private households was disrupted, Governor Andrey Bocharov said on the regional administration’s Telegram channel.

- Dry grass caught fire in the Surovikinsky district of the Volgograd Region. The blaze is being promptly extinguished by fire-fighting teams.

- Ukrainian UAVs attacked an industrial enterprise in the Penza Region.

- There are no casualties or destruction, an ensuing fire is being eliminated, Governor Oleg Melnichenko said on his Telegram channel.

- Falling UAV debris set fire to a forest area near the M-4 Don highway in the Chertkovsky district of the Rostov Region, acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- The fire was extinguished by the fire-fighting teams that arrived at the scene. There are no casualties, Slyusar specified.