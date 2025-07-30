MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is ready to pay for weapons supplied by the West even with its cultural heritage, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat also talked about Russia-North Korea relations, pointing out that direct flights between the two countries would foster increased cooperation.

TASS has compiled the spokeswoman's key statements.

On Bulgaria's decision to declare Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

In an attempt to "catch up with the locomotive of European Russophobia," Bulgarian lawmakers have somewhat belatedly taken up the fundamentally flawed line of labeling Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’."

"These are the same Westerners who, every day, transfer money and supply weapons to the Kiev regime, which makes no secret of its engagement in terrorist and subversive activities against civilians."

On Ukrainian Security Service’s to exploit Russian-Azerbaijani contradictions

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) "intends to exploit the current Russian-Azerbaijani contradictions to incite hatred and enmity on national grounds": "If such provocations are successful, the plan is to spread viral information about Russian aggression in Azerbaijani, Turkish, and European media."

On Ukraine trading its relics

Kiev is ready to pay for Western weapons with its cultural heritage: "Will these (relics from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra - TASS) and other valuables return to Ukraine, or will they remain in the museums of the metropolis as is customary for colonial powers? This is not a rhetorical question, and the answer is clear: the Kiev regime is literally ready to pay for weapons supplied by the West with its cultural heritage."

"In 2023, a large number of exhibits and Orthodox icons were taken from Ukraine to Europe. They are now on display, including in the Louvre."

On development of relations with North Korea

Direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang "will serve to further expand multifaceted Russian-North Korean cooperation in all areas."

On situation in Moldova

The Moldovan authorities are "pitting their citizens against each other" by opening only two polling stations for the elections in Russia, while increasing their number in the West: "It turns out that the Moldovan authorities are literally drawing a dividing line between the citizens of their own country with their own hands, dividing them, setting them against each other, and bringing them into conflict."

On threats of strikes against Iranian nuclear sites

Regular threats to launch new strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities are cause for concern: "The cynicism of such statements is exacerbated by the fact that they are made under the guise of concern for nonproliferation of nuclear weapons."

Russia "strongly condemns any calls for military strikes" on facilities involved in Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

On Norway's violation of its obligations

Norway has grossly disregarded its bilateral obligations by joining the EU sanctions against Russian fishing companies: "There is clear evidence of Norway's disregard for its obligations under the 1976 agreement on mutual relations in the field of fisheries, as well as a direct violation of the Joint Norwegian-Russian Fisheries Commission's decisions."

Norway joined the sanctions under a pretext bordering on paranoia: "According to those who explained this decision in Norway, Russian fishing companies are allegedly involved in intelligence activities sponsored by the Russian state and targeting critical infrastructure in Norway's and its NATO allies' maritime areas."

On possibility of Austria joining NATO

Through its statements expressing a desire to join NATO, the Austrian leadership demonstrates contempt for the opinions of its citizens, international law, and history: "By making such statements, the top Austrian diplomat is insulting the population of his own country, the overwhelming majority of whose citizens — more than 70% — are in favor of maintaining a nonaligned status.".