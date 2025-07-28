SOLNECHNOGORSK, July 28. /TASS/. Russia has many friends and like-minded partners all across the world, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

The multipolar world is here already, the top Russian diplomat noted, despite "attempts by [the West] to impede its natural progress. We have a great many partners and like-minded allies," Lavrov noted. "Our closest ally in the West is certainly the Republic of Belarus, in the East - the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, with which we are linked by decades of fraternal friendly ties. We helped our Korean neighbors to obtain independence, they helped us to liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian neo-Nazis." The minister noted.

"India, China, Russia, Turkey and Iran - all these countries represent great civilizations, with centuries of history, and these civilizational ties cannot be broken. You don’t see this kind of continuity elsewhere in the world, but it’s a defining feature of the Eurasian continent," Lavrov added.