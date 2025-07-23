Russia, Ukraine to continue with prisoner swap agenda at Istanbul talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Delegations from Moscow and Kiev will discuss mutual exchanges of prisoners of war and bodies of dead soldiers during their upcoming talks in Istanbul, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"[There will be] a conversation on continuing the very important process of mutual exchanges. If necessary, other issues may also be raised. Such decisions will be made by the heads of the delegations," the Kremlin official explained, replying to a question as to which issues will be brought up during the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

The first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on May 16, where the sides agreed on exchanging prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" formula and submitting memoranda on the aspects of overcoming the crisis.

The second round of resumed direct negotiations was also held in Istanbul on June 2. Following it, the sides exchanged peace terms as well as agreed on exchanging severely injured prisoners of war and the bodies of deceased servicemen. Moscow also handed over to Kiev several thousand bodies of fallen soldiers.