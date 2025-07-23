Lineup of Russia’s delegation to Istanbul talks remains unchanged

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The composition of Moscow's delegation for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul remains unchanged, with Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky leading the mission, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Medinsky is heading the delegation. We haven’t made any changes to the lineup — the same people are going," Peskov said.

Apart from Medinsky, the Russian delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the Russian General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Talks

The first round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks was held in Istanbul on May 16, with the parties agreeing to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and exchanging memorandums on ways to resolve the crisis.

The second round was held in Istanbul on June 2. The parties exchanged draft memorandums on a peaceful solution to the conflict and agreed to swap severely wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers. Moscow handed several thousand bodies over to Kiev.