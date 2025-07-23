Russia-Ukraine talks to kick off in Istanbul this evening — TASS source

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The delegations from Russia and Ukraine will start negotiations in Istanbul this evening, a source in the Russian delegation confirmed to TASS.

"This evening, upon arrival," the source said, replying to a question about the time for the start of the Russia-Ukraine talks.

A TASS source said earlier that the Russian delegation had departed from Moscow for Istanbul for the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian delegation is led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky while the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

The first two rounds of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev also took place in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2.