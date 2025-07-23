UNESCO director-general’s response to ‘expected’ US withdrawal raises eyebrows — mission

PARIS, July 23. /TASS/. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay’s remarks that the US decision to quit the organization was "expected" and that it will not have financial consequences, raises eyebrows considering that she was the one to advocate for the US return in 2023 bypassing the rules of procedure, Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to UNESCO Kirill Rynza has told TASS.

"We closely studied today’s statement made by Director-General Audrey Azoulay with regard to Washington’s decision. We are surprised by remarks made by the international organization’s head, who advocated for the US return two years ago, bypassing the rules of procedure and without sealing Washington’s financial obligations. She said the US decision was expected, that UNESCO prepared for it, that it will not have financial consequences," Rynza said.

He expressed hope that a new UNESCO head, to be elected this October, "will pay all the effort to change the existing situation and will focus on humanitarian aspects, as enshrined by the charter, allowing all countries to continue fruitful cooperation in UNESCO’s field of competence."

On suspending US membership in UNESCO

The White House said on July 22 that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO. According to the Department of State, the withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2026. The organization advances "a globalist, ideological agenda for international development," which is at odds with Washington’s "America First foreign policy," it said.

This is not the first time the US has pulled out of UNESCO. The Ronald Reagan administration withdrew from the UN body back in 1984, citing its extreme politicization and wasteful spending. The US returned to UNESCO in 2003. The country exited the organization again in 2018, during Trump’s first term in office, saying that UNESCO had an "anti-Israel bias," needed "fundamental reform," and that the United States had a mounting financial debt to the organization. The US came back to the UN body in 2023.

After taking presidential office again in 2025, Trump signed an executive order giving 90 days to review cooperation with UNESCO.