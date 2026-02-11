Norilsk Nickel reports IFRS net profit up 36% in 2025

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Net profits of Norilsk Nickel under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) surged by 36% year on year to $2.47 bln, the Russian mining and metals company said.

EBITDA edged up by 9% to $5.668 bln, the company informed. Revenues grew by 10% year on year in the reporting period to $13.763 bln in consequence of positive dynamics of metal prices.

The net working capital of Norilsk Nickel totaled $2.9 bln. The free cash flow of the company surged by 88% to $3.5 bln, while the adjusted cash flow amounted to $1.5 bln. The net debt of the company gained 6% to $9.14 bln.