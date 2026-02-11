Ukraine faces daily power shortages of 5-6 GW — agency

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s power generation capacity has recently fallen by 10 GW due to damage to infrastructure facilities, Bloomberg reported, citing Vladimir Zelensky.

Zelensky said in an interview with the news agency that daily power shortages reached 5-6 GW in peak hours. According to him, it won’t be possible to repair some of the damaged energy sites until the next heating season.

Before February 2022, the capacity of Ukraine's energy system was about 56 GW. Later, the country lost about 39-41 GW (some 70%) of its generating capacity. Kiev has been reporting damage to energy facilities in the recent months. Power outage schedules are in effect across the entire country. In some areas, there may be no electricity for eight to 16 hours a day.

Alexander Kharchenko, director of Ukraine’s Energy Research Center, said earlier that the country had run out of equipment and spare parts to repair damaged energy infrastructure.