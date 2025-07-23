Withdrawal of two members in one year shows systemic crisis in UNESCO — mission

PARIS, July 23. /TASS/. Two states made the decision to quit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in just one year, which is a sign of a serious systemic crisis in the organization, Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to UNESCO Kirill Rynza told TASS.

"The successive withdrawal of two countries in one year illustrates a serious systemic crisis and the Secretariat’s inability to cope with it," he said.

In May, Nicaragua announced its decision to quit the organization.

The Russian diplomat went on to say that at present, the organization is experiencing serious problems with the spirit of consensus, "which is de-facto non-existent." In his words, this was reflected "in a number of politicized decisions" included into the agenda by the West.

He expressed hope that a new UNESCO head, to be elected this October, "will pay all the effort to change the existing situation and will focus on humanitarian aspects, as enshrined by the charter, allowing all countries to continue fruitful cooperation in UNESCO’s field of competence."

On suspending US membership in UNESCO

The White House said on July 22 that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO. According to the Department of State, the withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2026. The organization advances "a globalist, ideological agenda for international development," which is at odds with Washington’s "America First foreign policy," it said.

This is not the first time the US has pulled out of UNESCO. The Ronald Reagan administration withdrew from the UN body back in 1984, citing its extreme politicization and wasteful spending. The US returned to UNESCO in 2003. The country exited the organization again in 2018, during Trump’s first term in office, saying that UNESCO had an "anti-Israel bias," needed "fundamental reform," and that the United States had a mounting financial debt to the organization. The US came back to the UN body in 2023.

After taking presidential office again in 2025, Trump signed an executive order giving 90 days to review cooperation with UNESCO.