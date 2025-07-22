Russia ready to help Mozambique strengthen its national defense — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Moscow has confirmed its readiness to consider all issues related to strengthening Mozambique’s defense capabilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with the African nation’s top diplomat Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

"We have a tradition of defense cooperation, and we also have our own mechanism here, that is, a working group on defense cooperation, which operates on a regular basis. We have confirmed our readiness to consider all requests from our Mozambican friends on issues related to the need to strengthen their defense capability and counter-terrorism potential," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

Lavrov emphasized that security threats like these continue to plague Mozambique and other African nations. "Madam minister spoke of what the government in Maputo was doing to achieve the goals of national revival, overcoming the threats that remain in the country’s north, working to bring the situation to normal and facilitating efforts to create conditions for the people to return to peaceful life," he added.

The top Russian diplomat noted that during the talks, the parties had also discussed other conflicts in Africa, including the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Great Lakes area, the Sahara-Sahel zone and the Horn of Africa. "As a permanent UN Security Council member, Russia will certainly continue to contribute to the creation of conditions for achieving just solutions to these conflicts, based not on schemes imposed from outside but on the principle of ‘African solutions to African issues.’ This is the only path leading to a reliable and sustainable settlement," Lavrov stressed.