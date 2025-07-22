Second Russia-Africa ministerial forum to take place in Egypt later this year — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference is expected to be held in Egypt in the fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with the top Mozambican diplomat Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

"We paid attention to preparations for the second ministerial forum that is planned to take place in Egypt in the fall," he noted.

"We assessed the implementation of the agreements that were reached at two Russia-Africa summits held in Sochi in 2019 and in St. Petersburg in 2023, as well as the results of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, which took place in Sochi last fall," the top Russian diplomat added.