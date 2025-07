Russia expands entry ban list in response to EU’s actions — MFA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia has substantially expanded its entry ban list, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Moscow’s response to the European Union’s 17th and 18th package of sanctions.

"In response to these unfriendly actions, Russia has significantly expanded the list of officials from European institutions, EU member states and a number of European countries that follow Brussels' anti-Russian policy, who are banned from entering Russia based on the Federal Law 114-FZ ‘On the Procedure of Exiting and Entering the Russian Federation’ from August 15, 1996," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry specified that "those include citizens of EU member states and some other Western countries, who work for security and government agencies and commercial organizations and are responsible for providing military aid to Kiev, participate in the delivery of dual-use products to Ukraine, engage in efforts aimed at undermining the territorial integrity of our country and block the movement of Russian vessels and cargoes in the Baltic Sea."

In addition, the blacklist also includes "officials in EU institutions and the government agencies of EU countries and other European nations who are involved in the persecution of Russian officials for the alleged ‘illegal arrests and removal of people from Ukrainian territories;’ those who are working to create ‘a tribunal’ against the Russian leadership, call for the seizure of Russian state assets and the use of profits from them to the benefit of the Kiev regime; those behind sanctions on Russia who seek to harm Russia’s relations with other countries; civil society activists and members of the academic community who are particularly known for their anti-Russian rhetoric; the lawmakers from EU countries and members of the European Parliament that voted for anti-Russian resolutions and bills."

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry assured that "hostile anti-Russian actions cannot influence" Moscow’s policy. "Russia will continue to pursue a policy aimed at defending its national interests and a new, equitable world order," the statement emphasizes.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that "further sanctions-related decisions by the European Union will also be met with a timely and appropriate response."

On EU sanctions against Russia

The Council of the European Union approved the 17th and 18th packages of sanctions on Russia on May 20 and July 18 respectively. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the move made it clear that "the European Union continues to pile up unilateral restrictions on Russia, which are illegal in terms of international law and undermine the prerogatives of the UN Security Council."

In particular, the EU’s 18th package of sanctions blacklisted over 50 individuals and entities. The restrictions affected 22 Russian banks, the Nord Stream gas pipelines, and the Rosneft company’s oil refinery in India. The price cap for Russian oil was reduced from $60 to $47.60 per barrel. The EU also banned the import of petroleum products made of Russian oil.